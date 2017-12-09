Welcome!
Join us for the 10th Annual 2017 Loomis Basin Holiday Home Tour.
Visit five lovely country homes all beautifully decorated for the holidays. Stop by our festive Holiday Boutique to browse and shop, and enjoy a delicious gourmet buffet lunch and entertainment.
At the Holiday Boutique, be sure to check out the art showcase with all of the masterpieces created by the children of the Loomis Union School District. The student art is available for purchase. While at the boutique, enjoy the musical performances by the district student choir.
When
Saturday, December 9, 2017
Home Tour: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Boutique: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Where
Holiday Boutique, Gourmet Buffet Lunch and Ticket Will Call
Located at:
H. Clarke Powers Elementary School
3296 Humphrey Road, Loomis, CA.
Tickets
Home Tour tickets: $30 in advance, $35 on tour day.
On tour day, purchase tickets at H. Clarke Powers Elementary School between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Scroll down to purchase tickets online.
Gourmet Buffet Lunch tickets: $15. See Menu here.
Home Tour and Gourmet Buffet Lunch tickets are on sale online (now) and at the following locations beginning November 1, 2017:
Loomis
High Hand Nursery, 3750 Taylor Road, Loomis
Blue Goose Produce, 3550 Taylor Road, Loomis
Flower Farm Cafe, 9280 Horseshoe Bar Road, Loomis
Villa Smith, 6100 Horseshoe Bar Road, Loomis
Auburn
Eisley Nursery, 380 Nevada Street, Auburn
Granite Bay
Bushnell Gardens Nursery, 5255 Douglas Blvd., Granite Bay
Rocklin
Pottery World, 4419 Granite Drive, Rocklin
Green Acres Nursery, 5436 Crossings Drive, Rocklin
Roseville
California Backyard, 1529 Eureka Road, Roseville
Green Acres Nursery, 901 Galleria Blvd., Roseville
Purchase Tickets Online
All tickets purchased online will be available at Will Call at H. Clarke Powers Elementary School at 8:30 a.m., on Saturday, December 9, 2017.
Tour map will be posted on this website December 5, 2017.
Tour brochures will be at Will Call and at homes.
2017 Homes
